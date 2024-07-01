News Logo
Offizielles Endergebnis in Frankreich - Rechtsnationale vorn

Partei von Marine Le Pen darf sich freuen
Der rechte Rassemblement National (RN) ist aus der ersten Runde der vorgezogenen Parlamentswahl in Frankreich als stärkste Kraft hervorgegangen. Die Partei von Marine Le Pen erhielt zusammen mit ihren Verbündeten laut dem am Montag veröffentlichten offiziellen Endergebnis 33 Prozent der Stimmen. Auf Platz zwei landete demnach das Linksbündnis mit 28 Prozent. Das Mitte-Lager von Präsident Emmanuel Macron, kam bei der Abstimmung am Sonntag auf 20 Prozent.

Das teilte das Innenministerium in Paris mit. Die genaue Verteilung der Sitze in der Nationalversammlung entscheidet sich allerdings erst nach der zweiten Wahlrunde am kommenden Sonntag.

