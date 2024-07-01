Offizielles Endergebnis in Frankreich - Rechtsnationale vorn

von
Das teilte das Innenministerium in Paris mit. Die genaue Verteilung der Sitze in der Nationalversammlung entscheidet sich allerdings erst nach der zweiten Wahlrunde am kommenden Sonntag.
Former president of the French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen gives a speech during the results evening of the first round of the parliamentary elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, on June 30, 2024. A divided France is voting in high-stakes parliamentary elections that could see the anti-immigrant and eurosceptic party of Marine Le Pen sweep to power in a historic first. The candidates formally ended their frantic campaigns at midnight June 28, with political activity banned until the first round of voting. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)