Neue Bemühungen um Gaza-Waffenruhe nach Tod des Hamas-Chefs

(FILES) In this file picture dated December 14, 2022, the Gaza Strip chief of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, Yahya Sinwar, appears before supporters during a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the group's foundation in Gaza City on. The Israeli army said on October 17 that it was "checking" whether Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was killed during a military operation in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)