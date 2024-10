NATO startete Verteidigungsübung mit Atomwaffen

This photograph taken aboard a French Air Force Airbus A330 MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport), over Greek territorial waters, October 4, 2024 shows Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets waiting for an aerial refueling, while they participate in the "Ramstein Flag 2024" exercice. With the participation of 12 allied countries, NATO Air Command is organizing this exercise from September 30 to October 10, 2024. Led by Allied Air Command and hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, the Ramstein Flag exercise aims to strengthen cooperation, interoperability and integration between the Allies. Featuring 130 fighters and support aircrafts, this exercise is the first in the “Flag” series, and will continue until 2025. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)