Nach Synagogenanschlag Protest in Südfrankreich

Attendees with placards reading "raped jew, Republic in danger" (L) and "antisemitism is not residual", with French flags and with an Israeli flag take part in a demonstration against anti-semitism called by the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) at Place de la Comedie in Montpellier, southern France, on August 27, 2024, following the fire and explosion of cars which targeted a synagogue of La Grande-Motte, on August 24, 2024. At least two cars, one containing a gas bottle, were set alight on the morning of August 24, 2024, in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, causing an explosion that injured a local policeman, the French gendarmerie and the town's mayor said. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)