Nach Liam Paynes Tod fordern Musiker Mitgefühl

(FILES) The English-Irish pop band One Direction (Liam Payne left) attends the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, May 17, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the best-selling pop group One Direction, died October 16 aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentine police said.."Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," a police statement said..The singer had suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall," the head of the city's SAME emergency medical service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television, adding "there was no possibility of resuscitation." (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)