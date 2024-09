Merz will Zurückweisungen an deutscher Grenze

Friedrich Merz (R), leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) gives a press conference on August 27 in Berlin, following a deadly knife attack on August 23, 2024 in Solingen. A 26-year-old Syrian man with suspected links to the Islamic State group is alleged to have carried out a knife attack on August 23, 2024 in Solingen, western Germany, which left three people dead and eight more wounded. The attack is fuelling an already bitter debate about immigration policy, and could further boost the resurgent far right. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)