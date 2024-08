Letztes Opfer nach Bootsunglück vor Palermo geborgen

Italian marines (Marina Militare) prepare to dive off Porticello harbor near Palermo, where they search for a last missing person on August 22, 2024, three days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. All the men missing after a luxury yacht sank off Sicily -- who included UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch -- have been found, a coastguard official told. The official did not identify Lynch by name, after reports that his was the latest body pulled from the wreck of the "Bayesian", but confirmed that of three men and three women who had been missing, authorities were now only searching for a female. The Bayesian, which had 22 people aboard including 10 crew, was anchored some 700 metres from port before dawn when it was struck by a waterspout. Among the six missing were UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and Jonathan Bloomer, the chair of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)