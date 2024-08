Laut Trump TV-Duell mit Harris am 10. September

(FILES) Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks about "No Tax on Tips" at "Il Toro E La Capra" Restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 23, 2024. Prosecutors filed on August 27, 2024 a revised indictment of Donald Trump on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 US election after losing to Joe Biden. The superseding indictment retains the same four charges against Trump but takes into account the recent Supreme Court ruling that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution. (Photo by Ellen SCHMIDT / AFP)