Kleidungsstücke von Prinzessin Diana teuer versteigert

Princess Diana's 1989 Hong Kong royal tour yellow and navy skirt suit by Catherine Walker is displayed during Julien's Auctions' press preview of "Princess Diana's Elegance & a Royal Collection", ahead of an exclusive private showing at the Peninsula Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, California, June 25, 2024. The biggest auction of Diana memorabilia since the late British princess sold dozens of outfits months before her death gets underway in California this week, featuring a midnight blue tulle dress and a flamenco-style lace-up number..Nearly fifty pieces, including gowns, shoes, handbags and hats, will go under the hammer in Beverly Hills. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)