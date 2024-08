Katze bei Dehnübung: Banksy setzt Bilderreihe in London fort

A person poses for a photograph of an artwork by street artist Banksy, the sixth to be released this week, depicting a big cat looking up toward a hole in a disused advertising billboard, in northwest London, on August 10, 2024. The artist confirmed the work to be theirs after posting an image of it on the social media app Instagram. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION