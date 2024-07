Justin Timberlake war laut Anwalt nicht betrunken

SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)