Italien erneut im Finale des Billie Jean King Cups

Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Italy's Sara Errani return the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek and Poland's Katarzyna Kawa during their semi-finals doubles tennis match between Poland and Italy at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, southern Spain, on November 18, 2024. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)