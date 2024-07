Israels Sicherheitskabinett soll Hamas-Vorschlag prüfen

A bicycle is riden past mounds of garbage and sewage in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City, on July 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas group. Israel's military said on July 3, it was conducting raids backed by air strikes in northern Gaza, killing "dozens" of militants in an area where it had declared the command structure of Hamas dismantled months ago. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)