Israel manipulierte Hisbollah-Pager bereits bei Herstellung

A Lebanese army soldier gestures to an ambulance rushing wounded people to a hospital in Beirut on September 17, 2024, after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters. Hundreds of people were wounded when Hezbollah members' paging devices exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on September 17, in what a source close to the militant movement said was an "Israeli breach" of its communications. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)