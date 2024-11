Israel benachrichtigt UNO über UNRWA-Verbot

(FILES) A Palestinian woman walks past a damaged wall bearing the UNRWA logo at a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Israel faced a mounting international backlash on October 29 after its parliament approved a bill banning the main UN aid agency for the devastated Gaza Strip. Despite objections from the United States and warnings from the UN Security Council, Israeli lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill banning the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, from working in Israel and annexed east Jerusalem. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)