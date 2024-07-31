Inflation sank im Juli auf 2,9 Prozent

von
Zum Vormonat Juni dürfte das Preisniveau im Juli unverändert geblieben sein. Der für EU-Vergleiche harmonisierte Verbraucherpreisindex (HVPI) betrug im Juli laut der vorläufigen Schätzung ebenfalls 2,9 Prozent, zum Vormonat Juni sank der HVPI um 0,3 Prozentpunkte.
Finanzminister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) sah mit den Ergebnissen der Schnellschätzung den "abnehmenden Trend" bei der Inflation bestätigt. "Die Inflationsrate nähert sich kontinuierlich dem Zielwert der EZB. Auch der Unterschied zu Deutschland wird geringer: Beim HVPI ist nur noch ein Unterschied von 0,3 Prozentpunkten zu verzeichnen", sagte der Minister laut Aussendung. In Deutschland lag der harmonisierte Verbraucherpreis im Juli bei vorläufig 2,6 Prozent.
Kitchen chef Eva Leimer prepares meat for a Schnitzel in the kitchen of the inn 'Gasthaus Stich' in Pfoesing, Lower Austria, north of Vienna, on July 2, 2024. Staples of Austrian cooking, dishes such as schnitzel, roast pork lung and boiled beef have proved particularly vital for village restaurant Gasthaus Stich. They helped the struggling business to survive, by earning it a subsidy from right-wing state authorities that controversially rewards only traditional Austrian cuisine. The subsidy for restaurants that serve regional and "traditional food" has been derided in the media and by the opposition as a "Schnitzel bonus". It excludes restaurants serving less overtly authentic Austrian fare -- kebabs or pizza, for example. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)