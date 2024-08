Hunderte bei Beerdigung für Opfer von Attacke in Southport

Members of the public line the street to pay their respects as the coffin of nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar is carried by horse-drawn carriage to St Patrick's Catholic Church in Southport, northwest England, on August 11, 2024, ahead of a funeral service for her. Alice Dasilva Aguiar, Bebe King, and Elsie Dot Stancombe were all murdered during a July 29 knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party that also left another 10 people injured. (Photo by ANNABEL LEE-ELLIS / AFP)