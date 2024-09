Harris und Trump treffen in TV-Duell aufeinander

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 06, 2024 shows US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 2024 and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Asheboro, North Carolina, August 21, 2024. The first ballots for the US election were slated to go out to voters September 6, 2024, two months ahead of what looks set to be a photo finish between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI and Peter Zay / AFP)