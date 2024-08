Harris und Trump streiten um Termin und Sender für TV-Duell

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on August 3, 2024 shows US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking on March 26, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina; and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking in the first presidential debate with US President Joe Biden in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. Harris's campaign on August 3, 2024, dismissed Trump's announcement that he was willing to debate her on the conservative Fox News network, after he declined to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC. "Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," her campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement. "He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)