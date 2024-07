Hamas stoppt Gespräche mit Israel über Waffenruhe vorerst

Palestinians look at the debris of destroyed tents and make shift housing structures following an Israeli military strike on the al-Mawasi camp for internally displaced people (IDP), near the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on July 13, 2024, in which 71 people were killed. Al-Mawasi had been declared a safe zone by Israel as it pursues its military offensive in other parts of the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)