G20-Länder nur mit Minimalkonsens bei Ukraine und Nahost

(L to R front) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva next to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, China's President Xi Jinping and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; (L to R middle) France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum; (L to R back) the president of the European Council Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Mauritania's President and president of the African Union Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu during the group photo after the first session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)