Französische Regisseure nach Missbrauchsvorwurf in Gewahrsam

(FILES) French director Benoit Jacquot looks on during a press conference for the film "Eva" presented in competition during the 68th Berlinale film festival on February 17, 2018 in Berlin. French directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon, accused by actresses including Judith Godrèche of sexual violence, have been summoned to the Brigade de protection des mineurs on July 1 to be placed in police custody, AFP has learned from sources close to the case. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)