EZB senkt Zinsen erneut - Dritter Schritt im laufenden Jahr

The President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde gestures as she addresses a press conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 6, 2024. The European Central Bank made its first interest rate cut since 2019, reducing borrowing costs from record highs, but gave little clue about its next move while warning of continuing inflation pressures. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)