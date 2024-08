EZB - Inflationserwartungen in Eurozone leicht gestiegen

A man walks past a giant Euro logo at the visitor centre of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters, ahead of an ECB press conference on the Eurozone's monetary policy, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 18, 2024. European Central Bank policymakers are expected to leave borrowing costs on hold on July 18, buying time to make sure inflation is on the right track before cutting interest rates again. The ECB's governing council reduced interest rates for the first time in five years at last month's meeting, following an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening to tame red-hot inflation. The June cut lowered the key deposit rate from a record four percent to 3.75 percent, bringing some relief to households and businesses. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)