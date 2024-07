Europas Hoffnungsträger Ariane 6 soll ins All

(FILES) An Ariane 6 launcher is on display at the entrance of the 73rd International Astronautical Congress, held at the Paris Convention Centre in Paris, on September 18, 2022. On July 9, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), the European Space Agency (ESA) is scheduled to carry out the inaugural firing of the heavy launcher from the Guiana space center in Kourou. Decided in 2014, Ariane 6 will be able to place satellites in geostationary orbit, at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers, like its predecessor Ariane 5, as well as put constellations into orbit a few hundred kilometers from Earth. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)