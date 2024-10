Erneut wütet Tropensturm auf den Philippinen

Residents look at a car buried by volcanic ash which cascaded into a village triggered by heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami at a village in Guinobatan town, Albay province South of Manila on October 23, 2024. Torrential rains driven by the storm have turned streets into rivers, submerged entire villages and buried some vehicles up to their door handles in volcanic sediment knocked loose by the downpour. (Photo by Charism SAYAT / AFP)