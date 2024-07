Dutzende Verletzte bei Stierhatzen in Spanien

A Miura fighting bull charges participants during the last bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2024. Each day at 8am crowds of people race with six bulls and six steers along a winding 848.6-metre (more than half a mile) course through narrow streets, to the city's bullring, where eventually the animals will be killed in an evening bullfight or 'corrida', during this festival, dating back to medieval times, which also features religious processions, folk dancing, concerts and round-the-clock drinking. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)