Cate Blanchett kehrt auf Londoner Theaterbühne zurück

Cate Blanchett spielt im Tschechow-Stück "Die Möwe"
Nach sechs Jahren kehrt Oscar-Gewinnerin Cate Blanchett auf die Londoner Theaterbühne zurück. Der Hollywoodstar übernimmt die Rolle der Arkadina in Anton Tschechows Stück "Die Möwe", das ab Februar 2025 für sechs Wochen im Barbican Theatre gezeigt wird. Die 55-Jährige sei eine einmalige Schauspielerin, sagte der deutsche Regisseur Thomas Ostermeier der BBC. "Ich kenne und bewundere Cate seit vielen Jahren, und es ist jedes Mal ein Privileg, sie auf der Bühne zu sehen."

In "Die Möwe" ist auch der britische Darsteller Tom Burke dabei, der soeben mit Blanchett den Spionagethriller "Black Bag" unter der Regie von Steven Soderbergh gedreht hat.

Blanchett stand in der britischen Hauptstadt zuletzt 2019 mit dem Stück "When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other" am National Theatre auf der Bühne. Ihr letzter Auftritt im Barbican liegt deutlich länger zurück: 2012 in "Groß und klein".

(FILES) Australian-US actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the 36th Goya awards ceremony at the Palau de les Arts in Valencia, on February 12, 2022. Pedro Almodovar will be awarded the Honor prize of the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival, AFP reports on August 14, 2024. The 74-year-old Spanish director will receive the award on September 26 before the screening of his latest film, the first in English of his career, "The Room Next Door" (The Room Next Door). The Australian-American actress Cate Blanchett will be awarded the other Prize of the year for her career. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

