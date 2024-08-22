Cate Blanchett kehrt auf Londoner Theaterbühne zurück

(FILES) Australian-US actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the 36th Goya awards ceremony at the Palau de les Arts in Valencia, on February 12, 2022. Pedro Almodovar will be awarded the Honor prize of the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival, AFP reports on August 14, 2024. The 74-year-old Spanish director will receive the award on September 26 before the screening of his latest film, the first in English of his career, "The Room Next Door" (The Room Next Door). The Australian-American actress Cate Blanchett will be awarded the other Prize of the year for her career. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)