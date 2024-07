Biden warnt nach Trump-Attentat vor Gewalt im US-Wahlkampf

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a nationally televised address from the Oval Office of the White House on July 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. The president was expected to expound on remarks given at a news conference earlier in the day on yesterday's shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured at a campaign rally. Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)