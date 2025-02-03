Beyoncé gewinnt erstmals Grammy für "Album des Jahres"

von
Beyoncé hat "Cowboy Carter" im März 2024 herausgebracht, besonders bekannt ist die Single "Texas Hold 'Em". Es ist ihr achtes Studioalbum - und ihr erstes im Country-Genre. Kurz vor der Grammy-Verleihung kündigte die 43-Jährige auf Instagram an, dieses Jahr auf Tour zu gehen.
Die Kategorie "Album des Jahres" gilt als eine von vier Königskategorien bei den Grammys. Dazu gehören außerdem "Aufnahme des Jahres" (Kendrick Lamar für "Not Like Us"), "Beste neue Künstlerin" (Chappell Roan) und "Bester Song" (ebenfalls Kendrick Lamar für "Not Like Us").
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)