News Logo
ABO

Beyoncé gewinnt erstmals Grammy für "Album des Jahres"

Subressort
Schlagzeilen
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
1 min
Ihr Album "Cowboy Carter" brachte Beyoncé den Grammy
©APA/APA/AFP/Getty/KEVIN WINTER
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Schlagzeilen
Die US-Musikerin Beyoncé hat erstmals den Grammy für das beste Album des Jahres gewonnen. Die 43-Jährige wurde in dieser besonders bedeutenden Kategorie für ihr Werk "Cowboy Carter" ausgezeichnet. Zuvor erhielt sie als erste Schwarze den Grammy für das beste Country-Album. Mit 32 Auszeichnungen und 99 Nominierungen im Laufe ihrer Karriere ist Beyoncé Rekordhalterin bei den Grammys. Den prestigeträchtigsten Preis für das beste Album hatte sie allerdings noch nie gewonnen.

von

Beyoncé hat "Cowboy Carter" im März 2024 herausgebracht, besonders bekannt ist die Single "Texas Hold 'Em". Es ist ihr achtes Studioalbum - und ihr erstes im Country-Genre. Kurz vor der Grammy-Verleihung kündigte die 43-Jährige auf Instagram an, dieses Jahr auf Tour zu gehen.

Die Kategorie "Album des Jahres" gilt als eine von vier Königskategorien bei den Grammys. Dazu gehören außerdem "Aufnahme des Jahres" (Kendrick Lamar für "Not Like Us"), "Beste neue Künstlerin" (Chappell Roan) und "Bester Song" (ebenfalls Kendrick Lamar für "Not Like Us").

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab 20,63€
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Beyoncè gibt es seit einiger Zeit auch im Cowgirl-Look
Schlagzeilen
Beyoncé kündigt "Cowboy Carter"-Tournee an
Jussi Adler-Olsen beim Festival Lit.Cologne im Jahr 2022
Schlagzeilen
Bestsellerautor Adler-Olsen unheilbar an Krebs erkrankt
Zoe Wees wurde 2020 mit ihrem Song "Control" bekannt
News
Zoe Wees hat endlich ihren Führerschein
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER