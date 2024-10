Beschuss zwischen Israels Armee und Hisbollah geht weiter

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb late October 7, 2024. Official Lebanese media reported four Israeli strikes on south Beirut October 6, shortly after calls by Israel's army for residents to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold -- bombarded for several days.."Enemy warplanes launched two strikes on the southern suburbs, the first targeted the Saint Therese area, and the second targeted the Burj al-Barajneh area," Lebanon's National News Agency said. (Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY / AFP)