Auto rast in Terrasse von Pariser Café: Toter und Verletzte

French police officers stand next to rescue vehicles near where a motorist drove onto the terrace of a cafe, leaving several injured, in Paris on July 17, 2024. A car ploughed for a yet unknown reason into cafe terrace of the 20th district of Paris leaving several three persons heavily injured, a police source said on July 17, 2024. The driver of the vehicle fled, but the passenger was arrested, this source detailed. He tested positive for narcotics and alcohol, according to the source close to the case. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)