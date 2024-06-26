News Logo
ABO

Assange laut US-Richterin "freier Mann"

Subressort
Schlagzeilen
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
2 min
Assange ist laut US-Richterin ein "freier Mann"
©APA/APA/AFP/YUICHI YAMAZAKI
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Schlagzeilen
Ein US-Gericht hat den Deal zwischen WikiLeaks-Gründer Julian Assange und der amerikanischen Justiz im Zusammenhang mit Spionagevorwürfen abgesegnet und seine Freilassung besiegelt. Das berichteten die BBC und der britische "Guardian" am Mittwoch übereinstimmend aus dem Gerichtssaal auf der Marianen-Insel Saipan, einem US-Außengebiet im Pazifik. Demnach kommt der 52-Jährige im Gegenzug für ein Schuldbekenntnis nach seiner in Großbritannien verbüßten Haft auf freien Fuß.

von

Die zuständige Richterin Ramona Manglona sagte nach Angaben der anwesenden Reporter, Assange könne "den Gerichtssaal als freier Mann verlassen". Assange ist der Protagonist eines großen Spionageskandals. 2006 hatte der Australier die Plattform WikiLeaks gegründet mit der Mission, Whistleblower zu unterstützen und verborgene Informationen ans Licht zu bringen. Von 2010 an veröffentlichte WikiLeaks geheimes Material von US-Militäreinsätzen im Irak und in Afghanistan der Whistleblowerin Chelsea Manning. Die USA warfen Assange in der Folge vor, geheimes Material gestohlen, veröffentlicht und damit das Leben von US-Informanten in Gefahr gebracht zu haben.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen inside a security gate as he arrives for a court hearing at the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024, after reaching a plea deal with US authorities. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived at a US court on June 26 to face a final court hearing under a plea deal expected to end years of legal drama and allow him to return to his native Australia as a free man..The 52-year-old, wearing a black suit and ochre-colored tie with his hair slicked back, was seen entering the court in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a Pacific US territory..He will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a court document. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab 15€
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Der Niederländer Mark Rutte wird neuer NATO-Generalsekretär
Schlagzeilen
NATO ernennt Rutte offiziell zum neuen Generalsekretär
Auch ORF von russsishen Zensurmaßnahmen gegen EU betroffen
Schlagzeilen
Russland sperrt Zugang zu EU-Medien - Auch ORF und "oe24.at"
EU beginnt Beitrittsgespräche mit der Ukraine und Moldau
Schlagzeilen
Start der EU-Beitrittsgespräche mit Ukraine und Moldau
Russlands Präsident Putin im Gespräch mit Gerassimow
Schlagzeilen
IStGH-Haftbefehle gegen russischen Armeechef und Ex-Minister
Assage verließ London in einem Flugzeug
Schlagzeilen
Assange verließ nach Einigung mit US-Justiz Großbritannien
Von der Leyen vor zweiter Amtszeit
Schlagzeilen
Von der Leyen vor Nominierung zur EU-Kommissionschefin
Die Gerichtsentscheidung bringt Netanyahu unter Zugzwang
Schlagzeilen
Israels Höchstgericht: Auch Ultraorthodoxe wehrpflichtig
Israel nimmt die Familie Haniyehs ins Visier
Schlagzeilen
Zehn Angehörige von Hamas-Chef Haniyeh in Gaza getötet
Putin steht wegen Ukraine-Politik am Pranger des EGMR
Schlagzeilen
Moskau wegen Menschenrechtsverletzungen auf Krim verurteilt
Lazzarini ersucht um Unterstützung
Schlagzeilen
UNO-Hilfswerk: Lage im Gazastreifen ist die "Hölle"
Macron traf Stoltenberg in Paris
Schlagzeilen
Macron warnt vor "Bürgerkrieg" in Frankreich
Schlagzeilen
EGMR urteilt zu Klage der Ukraine gegen Russland