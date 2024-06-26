Assange laut US-Richterin "freier Mann"

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen inside a security gate as he arrives for a court hearing at the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024, after reaching a plea deal with US authorities. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived at a US court on June 26 to face a final court hearing under a plea deal expected to end years of legal drama and allow him to return to his native Australia as a free man..The 52-year-old, wearing a black suit and ochre-colored tie with his hair slicked back, was seen entering the court in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a Pacific US territory..He will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a court document. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)