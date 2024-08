Abkommen im Gaza-Krieg hängt am seidenen Faden

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv on August 19, 2024. Blinken, in Israel to push for a Gaza truce, said on August 19 ongoing negotiations were "maybe the last" chance to reach an agreement to end the war. The top US diplomat said President Joe Biden had sent him "to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line". (Photo by Kevin MOHATT / POOL / AFP)