Abbas reist zu Putin nach Moskau

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas looks on during a meeting with French President on October 24, 2023 in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Macron's visit comes more than two weeks after Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip and killed at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials while Israel continues a relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip and prepares for a ground offensive with more than 5,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians, killed so far across the Palestinian territory, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza. (Photo by Christophe Ena / POOL / AFP)