U-Haft von Südkoreas suspendiertem Präsident Yoon verlängert

(FILES) South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony marking the 104th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul on March 1, 2023. Impeached South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on January 15, 2025 over his failed martial law bid, ending a weeks-long standoff with authorities and becoming the first president to be detained in the nation's history. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / POOL / AFP)