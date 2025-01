Trump will Diversitätsprogramme beim US-Militär abschaffen

US President Donald Trump speaks with the press, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R), on board Air Force One after departing Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Miami, Florida on January 25, 2025. After visits to disaster sites in North Carolina and California, the Vegas stop is more of a feel-good victory lap, as he lays out his plans to exclude tips from federal taxes -- an enormously popular move in a city built on the hospitality industry. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)