Treffen von ukrainischer und US-Delegation am Dienstag

A picture taken on March 23, 2025 shows a view of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh where talks are underway with US mediation to try to reach a ceasefire in the Russia Ukraine war. US and Ukrainian officials were meeting in Saudi Arabia on March 23 for talks on a partial ceasefire in the war with Russia, with Washington hoping for "real progress" but the Kremlin warning of "difficult negotiations" and a long journey to peace. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)