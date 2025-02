Tausende bei Protestblockaden in Novi Sad

This aerial view shows students and citizens blocking one of the bridges in Novi Sad on February 1, 2025, during the demonstration organised for the three-month anniversary of the fatal accident at the train station. Thousands of students block roads and occupy bridges in Serbia's Novi Sad on Saturday to mark three months since the fatal collapse of a train station roof in the city sparked an anti-corruption movement..The demonstration is the latest in a series of mass protests to rock the Balkan country in the wake of the train station disaster that killed 15 people in the northern Serbian city in November. (Photo by Nenad MIHAJLOVIC / AFP)