Selenskyj fordert Trump zu Besuch der Ukraine auf

A Ukrainian rescuer walks by a burned car in front of damaged building at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on April 13, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, killed at least 34 people, as European and US leaders condemned one of the deadliest attacks in months. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)