Scholz verliert Vertrauensabstimmung im Deutschen Bundestag

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks towards an exit sign during a vote of confidence against himself in a plenary session at the Bundestag (Lower house of Parliament) in Berlin on December 16, 2024. Germany's embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces parliament on December 16, 2024 to trigger the process towards February 23, 2025 elections, in the hope that he can weather a political crisis and win a second term. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP)