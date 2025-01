Republikaner Johnson als US-Parlamentspräsident bestätigt

Newly elected US House Speaker Mike Johnson reaches for the gavel at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2023. Republicans finally rallied behind a new standard-bearer Wednesday as the US House of Representatives elected its 56th speaker -- ending weeks of party infighting that paralyzed Congress in a period of international and domestic crisis. Louisiana's Mike Johnson, a staunch ally of Donald Trump and who spearheaded legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election, won unanimous support from his party to lead the lower chamber of Congress and draw a line under the chaos. (Photo by TOM BRENNER / AFP)