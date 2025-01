Israelische Zivilistin kommt vor nächstem Austausch frei

People gather by a banner welcoming people near the rubble of a collapsed building along Gaza's coastal al-Rashid Street for people to cross from the Israeli-blocked Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip into Gaza City on January 26, 2025. Israel said on January 25 it would block the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza until Arbel Yehud, one of the hostages taken captive during the October 7, 2023 attacks, is released. Hamas sources said that Yehud was "alive and in good health", and would be "released as part of the third swap set for next Saturday", on February 1. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)