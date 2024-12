"Infrastrukturschäden" nach Raketenangriff im Gebiet Sumy

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on November 26, 2024, Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential area following a missile attack in Sumy. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS