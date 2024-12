Finnland: Tanker nach Kabel-Beschädigung beschlagnahmt

TOPSHOT - A photo taken on December 28, 2024 off Porkkalanniemi, Kirkkonummi, in the Gulf of Finland, shows oil tanker Eagle S (L), which flies under the flag of the Cook Islands, next to tugboat Ukko (R). Estonia has begun naval patrols to protect an undersea cable supplying electricity from Finland following suspected sabotage of another one on Christmas Day, Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said December 27. In a separate statement, Pevkur said Tallinn wanted to send a clear message that it was ready to protect its power connections with Finland with both military and non-military means. The Estlink 2 submarine cable was disconnected from the grid on December 25, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea. Finnish authorities said on December 26 that they were investigating an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over suspected "sabotage". The Eagle S vessel was en route to Port Said in Egypt. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT