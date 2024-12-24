Ex-US-Präsident Bill Clinton aus Krankenhaus entlassen

von
Ureña hatte bereits am Vortag über den Krankenhausaufenthalt des ehemaligen Präsidenten informiert. Der Demokrat war von 1993 bis 2001 Präsident. Seine Amtszeit wurde durch die Lewinsky-Affäre und ein anschließendes Amtsenthebungsverfahren überschattet, das er jedoch politisch überstand. Seine Ehefrau Hillary Clinton, die als Senatorin und Außenministerin tätig war, kandidierte 2016 ebenfalls für das Präsidentenamt, unterlag jedoch dem Republikaner Donald Trump.
(FILES) Former US President Bill Clinton gestures as he arrives to speak on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. Bill Clinton, the former US president who has faced a series of health issues over the years, was admitted to a hospital in Washington after developing a fever, his office said on December 23, 2024. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)