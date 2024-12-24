News Logo
ABO

Ex-US-Präsident Bill Clinton aus Krankenhaus entlassen

Subressort
Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
2 min
Bill Clinton wurde wegen Grippe behandelt
©APA/APA/AFP/ALEX WROBLEWSKI
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Politik
Der ehemalige US-Präsident Bill Clinton ist nach einem kurzen Krankenhausaufenthalt in der Hauptstadt Washington wieder entlassen worden. Der 78-Jährige wurde dort aufgrund einer Grippe behandelt, wie sein stellvertretender Stabschef Angel Ureña auf mitteilte. Clinton bedanke sich herzlich beim medizinischen Personal für die "außergewöhnliche Betreuung" und wünsche allen "frohe und gesunde Festtage".

von

Ureña hatte bereits am Vortag über den Krankenhausaufenthalt des ehemaligen Präsidenten informiert. Der Demokrat war von 1993 bis 2001 Präsident. Seine Amtszeit wurde durch die Lewinsky-Affäre und ein anschließendes Amtsenthebungsverfahren überschattet, das er jedoch politisch überstand. Seine Ehefrau Hillary Clinton, die als Senatorin und Außenministerin tätig war, kandidierte 2016 ebenfalls für das Präsidentenamt, unterlag jedoch dem Republikaner Donald Trump.

(FILES) Former US President Bill Clinton gestures as he arrives to speak on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. Bill Clinton, the former US president who has faced a series of health issues over the years, was admitted to a hospital in Washington after developing a fever, his office said on December 23, 2024. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab 20,63€
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Angelobung Sandus in Chisinau
Politik
Moldaus Präsidentin Sandu vereidigt
Designierter US-Präsident will Amerikaner schützen
Politik
Trump will sich für Umsetzung der Todesstrafe einsetzen
De-Facto-Herrscher Mohammed al-Sharaa verkündete die Einigung
Politik
Bewaffnete Gruppen in Syrien sollen aufgelöst werden
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER