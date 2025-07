Drusen erobern Sweida in Südsyrien vollständig zurück

An aerial view shows a dead body on a street amid clashes between tribal and bedouin fighters on one side, and Druze gunmen on the other, in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida in southern Syria on July 19, 2025. Syrian Bedouins and their allies fought Druze gunmen in the community's Sweida heartland for a seventh day despite a ceasefire ordered by the government following a US-brokered deal to avert further Israeli military intervention. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)