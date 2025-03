Chaos bei Parlamentssitzung in Belgrad

This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released by the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia in Belgrade on March 4, 2025 shows Serbian opposition lawmakers lighting flares and discharging suspected tear gas during the opening day of the spring session of parliament in a sign of support for ongoing anti-corruption protests. The footage shared online showed opposition members holding colourful flares and throwing what appeared to be smoke cannisters during the legislative session. Serbia has been rocked for months by student-led anti-corruption protests following the fatal collapse of a train station roof last year that killed 15 people. (Photo by Handout / National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS