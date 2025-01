Biden sieht Fortschritte bei Gesprächen über Geisel-Abkommen

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires at the White House on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. The wildfires in the Los Angeles area have killed at least five people and forced nearly 180,000 people from their homes Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)