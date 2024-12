Berufungsgericht bestätigt Verurteilung Trumps zu Geldstrafe

(FILES) Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court for the second defamation trial against him, in New York City on January 17, 2024. A federal appeals court on December 30, 204 upheld a jury verdict ordering President-elect Donald Trump to pay $5 million for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. A New York jury found after a nine-day civil trial last year that the former president had sexually abused Carroll at a Manhattan department store in 1996. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)